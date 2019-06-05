Measles outbreak raises questions of adult immunity
COUNTY -- The recent measles cases in Iowa serve to remind us that immunizations are important for all age groups.
Adults have a few options to consider, in consultation with your health care provider, to determine evidence of immunity for measles.
Find your immunization record and have it reviewed by a health care professional.
Your immunization record may be kept by your family, your health care provider, in the state database (IRIS), or the school district you attended.
