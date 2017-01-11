MEET THE CANDIDATES

HARLAN -- Approximately 25 people turned out Tuesday, Oct. 24 at a Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry-sponsored candidates forum at the Harlan Community High School auditorium.

The candidates were given the opportunity to make statements and answer questions. Perkins and Kroger are vying for an at-large city council seat while Trickel and Rudolph are challenging for the ward 3 city council seat.

Also provided time to make statements were incumbent Dr. Jay Christensen, running unopposed for the ward 1 council seat, and Mike Kolbe, unopposed for Harlan mayor.

See next week’s Harlan News-Advertiser for complete coverage of the municipal election, including letters and photos from the candidates and profiles of those running for office in Harlan.