MEMORIAL DAY HONORS

Tue, 06/05/2018 - 11:32am admin

    HARLAN -- Shelby County residents paid tribute to local veterans during Memorial Day ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Auditorium Monday, May 28.  After the Memorial Day ceremony was concluded, a short ceremony took place at the Harlan Cemetery.

