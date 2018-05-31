Memorial Day services set in area towns

REGIONAL -- Harlan Memorial Day services will take place at the Veteran’s Memorial Building at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28 followed by a short ceremony at the Harlan Cemetery Memorial site at noon.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #941 will host this year’s event with the assistance of American Legion Helmer Reyelt Post #150 and local veterans. Local organizations will honor the deceased veterans by adorning a memorial wreath.

Guest speaker will be Joy Hanson, Harlan Community High School student. Members of the Harlan Community Middle/High School band will provide music before and during the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, coffee and rolls will be served. At noon, the Honor Guard will reconvene at the Harlan Cemetery to place the wreath, provide a firing salute and the playing of Taps. All are welcome to raise flags at the Harlan Cemetery in honor of local veterans who have passed.