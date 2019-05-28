MEMORIES FOR A LIFETIME

HARLAN -- As the school year comes to a close the four foreign exchange students who have spent the year at Harlan Community High School reminisced about their experiences and memories.

Natalie Brockt of Germany, Valeria Chirila of Moldova, Sina Fluor of Switzerland and Luiza Oliveira of Brazil will all return to their home countries in June.

Natalie Brockt is the daughter of Sabrina and Thomas Brockt who live in a small town about one hour from Berlin in Germany. Natalie’s host parents are Patrick and Lorene Pucelik, Harlan.

Valeria Chirila’s parents are Sergiu and Ksenia. They live in Moldova in a city centered in the south. Moldova is situated in Eastern Europe. Her host parents are Andy and Tricia Rietveld, Harlan.

Sina Fluor is from Switzerland and lives with her parents, Claudia and Thomas Fluor in Davos, a little town in the mountains. Jeff and Cheri Schmidt of Portsmouth have been her host parents.

Luiza Mercedes Falcão de Oliveira is the daughter of Luiz Carlos Alencar de Oliveira and Samia Virginia Falcão do Nascimento Oliveira of Fortaleza, Brazil. Her host parents are Frannie and Donnie DeLauter, Harlan.