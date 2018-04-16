Mena named top Harlan FFA student

HARLAN -- Miguel Mena, a senior at Harlan Community High School, was recently presented the school’s highest agricultural honor, the DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award, sponsored by Monsanto Company.

Mena, the son of Miguel Sr. and Maria Artemisa Mena of Harlan, received the award for excellence in academics, leadership and agricultural work experience.

Mena’s significant experiences and accomplishments in FFA have included: serving as Harlan FFA Chapter Reporter for two years; Iowa FFA Degree Recipient for his placement project with the Kirkman Dairy Calf Ranch; Career Development Event participation in FFA Creed Speaking, Greenhand Quiz, Parliamentary Procedure, Chapter Display, and Job Interview; Leadership Conferences including 212 and 360 Leadership Conferences, District Chapter Officer Leadership Training, and State and National FFA Conventions; Iowa Youth Institute and World Food Prize Global Youth Institute Participant; three-time state qualifying Soils Evaluation contest, third place overall at State Soils Evaluation and National Qualifier in Land Judging; third Place Top Fruit Salesperson for 2017 and Star Agribusiness Award Recipient; beekeeping scholarship recipient through the Iowa Honey Producers Association.

Justine McCall and James Shughart are Mena’s agricultural education instructors at Harlan Community High School. Mena plans to attend South Dakota State University in the fall to study agronomy.