Mena participates in World Food Prize Youth Institute

DES MOINES -- Last Monday, the sixth annual World Food Prize Iowa Youth Institute brought together 299 students from 131 high schools at Iowa State University to explore critical issues related to global food security and discover academic and career paths in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

The Iowa Youth Institute has now reached over 64 percent of all Iowa high schools since its inauguration in 2011, and has been referred to as the most unique and innovative event to inspire Iowa high school students to focus on global issues and opportunities in STEM.

Mentored by Justine McCall , a student from Harlan Community High School in Harlan participated this year. Miguel Mena researched human rights in Guatemala.

