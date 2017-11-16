Mena represents Harlan Community High School at World Food Prize

DES MOINES -- High school students from 27 states and territories and nine countries were selected to attend the 24th Annual Global Youth Institute October 19-21 in Des Moines.

Miguel Mena from Harlan Community High School was among the 200 students selected to attend the prestigious three-day conference. Mena engaged with global leaders in science, policy, and industry to discuss the world’s most pressing challenges in hunger and poverty.

In order to participate in the program, students research and write a paper on a topic affecting food security in a developing country and provide recommendations on how to better the lives of a typical family in the country. Once accepted, students are invited to attend the three-day event and engage in hands-on activities and service-learning projects that allow them to reflect on their unique role in addressing challenges related to agriculture, policy, science, industry, and hunger relief efforts both in the U.S. and abroad.

