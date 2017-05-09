Midstates Bank announces security updates

HARLAN – Midstates Bank becomes the latest banking institution to implement enhanced security measures due to an increase in bank robberies in rural areas outside the Omaha metro area.

Earlier this year, Shelby County State Bank announced enhanced security such as a “buzz-in” policy, which allows branch staff to control entry into the bank during times of heightened security threats, among other security measures.

Midstates Bank officials said they’re also implementing security updates, including:

- Vault doors are on a time delay opening. Customers will notice that the vault is closed when they are in the bank. This may cause some delay in gaining access to a safety deposit box. Call in advance to minimize wait time.

- The main entrance door to the bank has been identified; other doors are locked. All who enter and exit will use the same door in full view of security cameras and bank employees.

- Signs have been added indicating that nobody is to enter the bank with hats, hoods or sunglasses on.

Among the security measures still to be implemented include:

- All banks will have a secure locked interior entrance door that will be monitored by bank employees. There will be an intercom and doorbell feature on the door. Bank employees will unlock the door by “buzzing” the customer in. Customers will be able to exit the bank freely by the available door latch on the inside of the door.

- Non-customers may be asked for identification and the purpose of the visit.

- Additional cameras will be placed both inside and outside of the bank.

