Mildred Johnson, 97

Thu, 06/21/2018 - 3:24pm admin

    AVOCA -- Mildred F. Johnson, 97, Avoca, died Friday, June 15 in Avoca.
    Services will be held Tuesday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Altamont Baptist Church in rural Shelby County with burial in the Cuppy’s Grove Cemetery in rural Shelby County.
    Family will greet friends Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.
    Johnson is survived by daughter-in-law Marlene K. Johnson of Harlan; step-grandson William (Linda) Steinman of Emerson, NE; step-granddaughters Kathy (Darrin) Schnepel of Forney, TX and Kristine (Greg) Gillilan of Wausa, NE; step-great-grandchildren Tiffany Schnepel, Paige Steinman, Piper Steinman and Derek Gillilan; step-great-great-grandson Amari Schnepel; other relatives and friends.
    Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

 

See a PDF below of their obituary, if one was provided by the family or funeral home.

 

