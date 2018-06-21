Mildred Johnson, 97
AVOCA -- Mildred F. Johnson, 97, Avoca, died Friday, June 15 in Avoca.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Altamont Baptist Church in rural Shelby County with burial in the Cuppy’s Grove Cemetery in rural Shelby County.
Family will greet friends Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.
Johnson is survived by daughter-in-law Marlene K. Johnson of Harlan; step-grandson William (Linda) Steinman of Emerson, NE; step-granddaughters Kathy (Darrin) Schnepel of Forney, TX and Kristine (Greg) Gillilan of Wausa, NE; step-great-grandchildren Tiffany Schnepel, Paige Steinman, Piper Steinman and Derek Gillilan; step-great-great-grandson Amari Schnepel; other relatives and friends.
Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
See a PDF below of their obituary, if one was provided by the family or funeral home.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95