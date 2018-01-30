Military Exhibit Hall nears completion

HARLAN -- The Shelby County Historical Society and Museum is growing closer to completing their Military Exhibit Hall Renovation Project.

Representatives from the Museum met with Terry Healy, of HealyKohler Design, on Tuesday to discuss exhibit design concepts for their 2,000 sq. foot Military Exhibit Hall.

The Shelby County Historical Society and Museum has contracted HealyKohler to draft the exhibit design plan for the space, while local contractors and fabricators will make those designs a reality. HealyKohler is a professional exhibit design firm based in Washington, D.C.

