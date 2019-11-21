MILITARY EXHIBIT OPENS
HARLAN -- A ribbon-cutting was held Monday, Nov. 11 for the new Shelby County Historical Museum Military Exhibit Hall. Approximately 50 people turned out for the event and to tour the new facility at the museum.
The Military Exhibit Hall explores the strength and sacrifice of Shelby County’s servicemen and women throughout our nation’s various wars. This innovative and immersive exhibit includes hands-on activities and interactive elements designed to engage museum guests of all ages. The exhibit is truly one-of-a kind and unlike any other military exhibit in western Iowa. The Shelby County Historical Museum is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and by appointment outside of normal business hours. The museum also is hosting a number of military-themed programs during the next month. Visit www.shelbycoiamuseum.org for the schedule.
