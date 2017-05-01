Mill renovation underway, fund raising campaign to help pay for repairs

ELK HORN - Forty years ago spectators wondered if the big crane could lift the two 3,500 pound, 67 foot crossbars some 80 feet into the air and place them in position on the historic Danish Windmill. It was a breeze and from Dec. 29 - Jan. 4 those old wings will be coming down.

Removal of the wings is part of a major restoration and fundraising project underway at the historic Danish Windmill that includes replacing the timbers for the sails and wind shaft due to wood rot; repairing the brake wheel and fan tail, and replacing the friction drive pulley for the sack hoist.

Originally built in Nørre Snede, Denmark in 1848, the historic mill had not worked for 20 years prior to being brought to America and was rebuilt locally by community volunteers in 1976.

It was restored to working condition until extreme weather conditions shifted the mechanical structure of its sails and the brackets that hold the shutters bringing the mill to a standstill due to safety concerns.