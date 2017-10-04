Miller Orthopedic to provide hospital surgical procedures

HARLAN -- Beginning the first week in April, three specialists from Miller Orthopedic Specialists (Council Bluffs/Omaha) will conduct weekly clinic and surgical procedures at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.

Dr. Roy Abraham, Dr. Daniel Larose and Dr. Huy Trinh will conduct weekly clinics while Dr. C. Kent Boese will complete monthly clinic orthopedic joint procedures beginning the week of May 8.

MMC has not had contracted orthopedic surgery since December 2016 following the death of Harlan Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Edward Fisher.

MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen told the MMC Board of Trustees that an arrangement has been made with Miller Orthopedic Specialists, a group that has been conducting an outreach clinic at MMC for approximately 30 years.