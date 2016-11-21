Home / Home
First on the scene was the Harlan Police Department, and an officer was able to use a fire extinguisher to put out the initial fire before firefighters arrived.

Minor damage in fairground camper fire

Mon, 11/21/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN -- Harlan firefighters and police quickly extinguished a small camper fire at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15.
    Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen said authorities were called to the fairgrounds at approximately 4:45 p.m.  An individual was actually sleeping in the camper when another individual noticed smoke coming from the right rear corner of the camper and called the fire department and law enforcement, Bissen said.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here