Minor damage in fairground camper fire

HARLAN -- Harlan firefighters and police quickly extinguished a small camper fire at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15.

Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen said authorities were called to the fairgrounds at approximately 4:45 p.m. An individual was actually sleeping in the camper when another individual noticed smoke coming from the right rear corner of the camper and called the fire department and law enforcement, Bissen said.