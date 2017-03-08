Minors in bars ordinance

HARLAN – Months of discussions at the council table about an ordinance amending the age for minors in liquor establishments has resulted in a new ordinance amendment seeing a first reading approved by the Harlan City Council last week.

The council voted 5-0 (Mike Kolbe, Dave Pedersen, Sharon Kroger, Dave Miller and Jay Christensen aye; Greg Bladt abstain) approving the amended ordinance.

In short, the amendment allows persons under 21 years of age to remain upon a licensed liquor premise if they are an employee, if over 50 percent of the dollar volume of the business is realized from the sale of alcoholic beverages, wine and beer annually.

The provision does not apply to business establishments in which all sales of alcoholic beverages are consumed off site, or are holders of a class “C” beer permit only.

The first reading action comes following a city administrative meeting with establishment owners, and after the council voted to table a pending ordinance in June that was in its second reading that would allow minors to accompany adults into businesses having an alcohol license until 10 p.m., if more than 50 percent of that business’s sales came from beer, wine and liquor sales.