MMC Board approves perioperative dept. capital request, HVAC controls upgrade

HARLAN -- The Myrtue Medical Center’s Perioperative Department’s capital request and the hospital’s HVAC controls upgrade proposal have both been approved by the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees.

The board approved $195,000 for perioperative capital spending with $145,000 in equipment purchased. This request includes orthopedic extension for $35,797.16; fracture instruments for $9,381.75; washer-disinfector for $59,944.93; and endoscope IT software for $35,605.64 in addition to small unknown shipping and installation costs.

The HVAC controls upgrade proposal was approved for up to but not more than $150,000.