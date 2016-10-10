MMC Board approves replacing CT equipment
HARLAN -- Following a presentation by Keri Sonderman, Director of Diagnostic Imaging at Myrtue Medical Center, the MMC Board of Trustees approved the replacement of the current CT (computed tomography) equipment with the Toshiba Aquilion Prime 80 Choice.
Prior to presenting the recommendation to the board, Sonderman said extensive research for about a year was conducted comparing vendors and services to select the best new CT equipment for MMC.
The equipment cost is $495,080 with an 18 month warranty. Service will be $79,875 a year. Five year projection of the new purchase is $774,643.
