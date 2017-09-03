MMC Board approves tax asking rate
HARLAN -- Following no verbal or written comments or objections at the public hearing Tuesday, the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees approved the tax levy rate of $1.22 per thousand taxable evaluation for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The 2016-2017 rate was $1.27 per thousand taxable valuation levy.
In January, MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen told the board he felt it was appropriate to keep the tax asking dollars about the same for next year as what it was this year. He said MMC is in better financial shape this year than last year citing that MMC ended up with a decent year.
