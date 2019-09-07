MMC CEO Jacobsen receives 2.5 percent salary increase
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center CEO Barry Jacobsen received a 2.5 percent salary and benefits increase effective July 1. The $5,750 increase will bring his salary to $235,750 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Jacobsen also earned a $11,500 bonus for meeting his 2018 goals.
The MMC Board of Trustees in May approved the 2.5 percent increase for the 2019-2020 fiscal year effective July 1, 2019, and a 1.5 percent or 2 percent merit increase at employment anniversary, determined based on each employee’s annual evaluation score.
