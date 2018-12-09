MMC had a great year; meeting its organizational goals

HARLAN -- Future organizational goals and goals from the past fiscal year which ended June 30 were highlighted at the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees August meeting. Goals under the six pillars were reviewed by MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen. The board approved the 2019 goals following Jacobsen’s presentation.

Each of the goals under the six pillars is weighted as follows: community - 5 percent, finance - 20 percent, growth - 15 percent, employee satisfaction - 75 percent; quality - core measure indicators 70 percent above benchmarks; and service - 20 percent. With each pillar rated on a scale of one to five with five being the best score.

MMC’s fiscal year 2018 overall score was a 3.95 out of 5 with more results to still be reported. Jacobsen expects that number to be higher when all results are in including the employee satisfaction numbers.

Under the community pillar, Jacobsen said MMC continues to encourage employees to volunteer and MMC has done very well with this goal the past several years. More hours reported are still coming in but right now the combined volunteer hours is 7,220 which far exceeds the goal of 5,000 hours.

Strong year financially

Under the finance pillar, the goal of achieving a positive fiscal year operating margin of $250,000 without IPERS adjustment was exceeded as MMC’s operating margin was $690,703.

