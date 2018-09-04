MMC hears updates from three departments

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Diagnostic Imaging Director Keri Schwieso said MMC has had great response from the community and are seeing new patients each week since the addition of the 3D mammography at MMC last summer. Schwieso along with Jason Eckermann, lab director at MMC, and Jill Buttry, environmental services supervisor at MMC, updated the MMC Board of Trustees in March.

Schwieso stated 14,000 imaging exams are conducted per year at MMC with monthly patient satisfaction scores averaging 92 percent top box rating.