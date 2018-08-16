Home / Home

MMC hires architectural firm to conduct master facility plan

Thu, 08/16/2018 - 4:24pm admin

    HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees approved the recommendation to hire the architecture and engineering firm, Shive-Hattery (West Des Moines), as the architect to conduct a master facility plan at MMC. The master facility plan fees are estimated at $35,000 to $40,000.
 

