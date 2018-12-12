MMC looks to appoint new board member

HARLAN -- A new Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustee member is expected to be appointed at the December trustees meeting to fulfill the term of Allan Hjelle who has retired from the board.

The board formally accepted Hjelle’s resignation at the November board meeting. Hjelle of Elk Horn served for 25 years on the MMC Board of Trustees and Prairie Rose Board of Directors.

Both Trustees Chairperson Jim Zimmerman and MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen thanked Hjelle for his years of service and contributions on the board.

MMC Trustees Vice-Chairperson Terry Torneten said the personnel committee is looking to fill the vacancy created by Hjelle’s resignation with hopes to appoint a new member in December. The appointed person will fulfill the rest of Hjelle’s term which ends in 2022