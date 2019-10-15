MMC north entrance, old pharmacy design work approved

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees has given approval to contract with Shive-Hattery Architecture to work on the design work for the proposed renovation of the north visitors’ entrance and the third floor old pharmacy area at MMC.

MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen said DaVita Dialysis will be moving out March 1, 2020 of the north entrance area at MMC. Jacobsen said the new pharmacy is nearly complete with plans to move to the new pharmacy in November so that space will be available to start renovation.