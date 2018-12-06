MMC okays budgets; physician contract hike

HARLAN -- The operating and capital budgets for the 2018-2019 fiscal year at Myrtue Medical Center have been approved by MMC’s Board of Trustees. MMC Chief Financial Officer Kristy Hansen provided an outline of both budgets at the recent board meeting.

Operating budget review

Myrtue Medical is budgeting net operating revenue to grow 5.3 percent from an anticipated $40.8 million in 2018 to $43 million in 2019. The increases are growth in service revenue. Hansen said total expenses are budgeted to increase 6.4 percent from an anticipated $40.3 million in 2018 to $42.9 million in 2019. The increase is a result of increases in contracts, physician services, supply cost increases, and salary and benefits.

