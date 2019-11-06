MMC okays operating, capital budgets

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees has given approval for the capital and operating budgets for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Kristy Hansen, chief financial officer at MMC, presented highlights of the budgets at the May 28 board meeting.

Budget review

MMC is budgeting net operating revenue to grow 4.5 percent from an anticipated $42.5 million in 2019 to $44.4 million in 2020. Hansen said increases are a result of growth in service revenue.

