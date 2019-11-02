MMC proposes lower tax levy; asking will remain the same

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees is proposing to lower the current tax levy rate from $1.20792 per thousand taxable valuation to $1.17357 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The public hearing date and time on the tax asking proposal for 2019-2020 is set for Tuesday, February 26 at 7:30 a.m. in the Auble Conference Room at MMC.

MMC Chief Financial Officer Kristy Hansen said the funding will remain the same as the current year because of the increase in valuations. The new levy rate is expected to generate the same funding as last year’s $1.20 levy with $1,018,543 in property tax dollars. Taxable valuations are expected to be at $867,926,524 for 2019-2020 up from $843,221,315 for 2018-2019 which is an increase of $24,705,209.