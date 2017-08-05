MMC purchases washer disinfector equipment

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees approved at the end of April the updated MMC Perioperative Department capital request of an additional $60,000 for the purchase of a washer-disinfector.

In March, the MMC Board approved $190,785.25 for perioperative capital spending with $145,000 in equipment purchased. With the updated request the items will now include orthopedic extension for $35,797.16; fracture instruments for $9,381.75, washer-disinfector for $59,944.93; laparoscopic cameras for $110,000.70 and endoscope IT software for $35,605.64 in addition to small unknown shipping and installation costs. Total purchase of the perioperative capital items is $255,000.

