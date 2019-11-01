MMC trustees okay new CEO performance raise package

HARLAN - The Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees approved a new performance raise package for CEO Barry Jacobsen at their late December board meeting.

Under the new salary package presented by board president Jim Zimmerman, Jacobsen will be eligible to receive an increase in compensation equal to the average percentage of increases that all medical center staff receive in accordance with the annual operating budget. The salary increase will not be determined until the annual budget is approved in May 2019.

Zimmerman said regarding how the new agreement was agreed upon, “It just made sense for all involved. Myrtue’s compensation committee and Barry Jacobsen mutually agreed to align his annual salary increase with the average salary increase of all employees at the hospital. Going forward there will not be big swings in his salary range.”

In 2018 Jacobsen was awarded 11.86 percent base pay increase to $230,000 and received a $10,280 bonus for meeting his 2017 goals.

