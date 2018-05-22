MMC welcomes new HR director, CIO

HARLAN - Myrtue Medical Center announces the addition of Jill Mages, Human Resources Director, and Jeff Sundholm, Chief Information Officer, to Myrtue’s administrative team. Mages replaces Donna Christensen-Mores who is retiring after 32 years of service. Sundholm will be replacing David Sirek who is also retiring after eight years of service.

Jill Mages graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Bachelor’s in Communications and Public Relations. She is a Senior Certified Professional in Human Resources Management (SHRM-SCP).

