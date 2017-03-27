Home / Home
On to state are front L to R -- Ellen Keast and Alexis Irlbeck. Second row L to R -- Laura Kaufmann, Jacob Bartley and Irelynn McMurphy. Back L to R -- Anna Nelson, Reagan Hansen and Allyssa Obrecht.Also on to state are front L to R -- Emma Hilario, Maya Kenkel, Macy Neese and Aaron Porter. Back L to R -- Danielle Arkfeld, Elise Juhl, Lucy Borkowski and Thomas Frederick.

MOCK TRIAL

Mon, 03/27/2017 - 12:00pm admin
Two Harlan Community teams qualify for state tournament

    HARLAN – Two Harlan Community High School Mock Trial teams have qualified for state competition following top finishes at regional competition in Council Bluffs March 14.
    The top three teams from regional competition qualify for state.  The overall regional champion team from HCHS consists of Laura Kaufmann, Ellen Keast, Alexis Irlbeck, Reagan Hansen, Jacob Bartley, Irelynn McMurphy, Anna Nelson and Allyssa Obrecht.  Finishing in third place was the team of Danielle Arkfeld, Lucy Borkowski, Thomas Frederick, Emma Hilario, Elise Juhl, Maya Kenkel, Mary Neese and Aaron Porter.
    A third team from HCHS failed to qualify but performed extremely well.  Team members included Caitlin Bissen, Kelli Christensen, Timothy Mumm, Ben Rihner, Amelia Juhl, Brady Wagner, Jay Swanson and Andrew Shelton.
    The state competition will be held in Des Moines on March 27-28.

