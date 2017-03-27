MOCK TRIAL
HARLAN – Two Harlan Community High School Mock Trial teams have qualified for state competition following top finishes at regional competition in Council Bluffs March 14.
The top three teams from regional competition qualify for state. The overall regional champion team from HCHS consists of Laura Kaufmann, Ellen Keast, Alexis Irlbeck, Reagan Hansen, Jacob Bartley, Irelynn McMurphy, Anna Nelson and Allyssa Obrecht. Finishing in third place was the team of Danielle Arkfeld, Lucy Borkowski, Thomas Frederick, Emma Hilario, Elise Juhl, Maya Kenkel, Mary Neese and Aaron Porter.
A third team from HCHS failed to qualify but performed extremely well. Team members included Caitlin Bissen, Kelli Christensen, Timothy Mumm, Ben Rihner, Amelia Juhl, Brady Wagner, Jay Swanson and Andrew Shelton.
The state competition will be held in Des Moines on March 27-28.
