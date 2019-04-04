Mock Trial Headed to State!

HARLAN – Harlan Community High School’s two mock trial teams took top honors at the regional event last month and have qualified for state competition this week in Des Moines.

State Mock Trial will be held Thursday-Saturday, April 4-6. The HCHS Red Team comprised of Lauren Andersen, Hannah Bissen, Liv Freund, Brooke Goshorn, Abby Lefeber, Camden Leinen, Julia Renkly, Ben Rihner, Josh Rihner, Eden Shaeffer and Tim Mumm finished in first place. Taking second place was the HCHS Black Team comprised of Abi Baldwin, Sam Buman, Avery Carter, Ally Curren, Liz Devine, Megan Klein, Mallory Mulligan, Lexi Musich, Savanna Musich, Amelia Scarf and Ellie Gross.

Both teams qualified for state with Kuemper Catholic, which garnered the last state tourney berth.

The mock trial program is sponsored by the Iowa Bar Association. In this project, students play the roles of attorneys and witnesses as they prepare and present both sides of a hypothetical legal problem. Participants are given a hands-on opportunity to examine the legal process and current legal issues.

This year’s case was a civil problem with the name Kelly Crown vs. Bryce Cutter d/b/a Charity Operations Network. The case centered around a charity auction sponsored by Bruce Cutter. Up for auction were high end art paintings such as the highly-collectible E. Colline oil painting.