Mock Trial teams compete well at state event
HARLAN – Two Harlan Community High School Mock Trial students earned all-state attorney honors at the Mock Trial State Meet held at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines March 26-27.
Alexis Irlbeck and Hannah Bissen were awarded for their efforts at the state meet which saw two HCHS teams compete.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95