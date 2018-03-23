Mock Trial Teams Qualify for State

HARLAN – Two Harlan Community High School mock trial teams have qualified for state competition following top honors at the regional event held at Iowa Western Community College in Council Buffs March 7.

Harlan Community’s Red and Black teams finished first and second at regionals, and have qualified for the State Mock Trial Competition in Des Moines March 26-27.

Team Red consists of Ben Rihner, Ellen Keast, Alexis Irlbeck, Lauren Andersen, Jacob Bartley, Irelynn McMurphy, Anna Nelson, Brooke Goshorn, Tim Mumm and Jack Klitgaard. Team Black members include Abi Baldwin, Hannah Bissen, Elizabeth Devine, Olivia Freund, Abigail Lefeber, Camden Leinen, Josh Rihner, Eden Shaeffer and Taryn Yamada.

HCHS teams competed against eight others in regional competition this year. The top three teams qualified for the state competition.

According to the Iowa Bar Association, mock trial is a program designed to introduce students to the legal system through providing a challenging, academic competition. “The program offers students an opportunity for personal growth and achievement, emphasizing the importance of research, presentation, and teamwork.

