HCHS Mock Trial students finishing first and second at regional competition and qualifying for state include front, from left: Irelynn McMurphy, Jacob Bartley, Alexis Irlbeck and Ellen Keast. Standing from left: Anna Nelson, Abigail Lefeber, Elizabeth Devine, Lauren Andersen, Brooke Goshorn, Camden Leinen, Hannah Bissen, Taryn Yamada, Tim Mumm, Eden Schaeffer, Ben Rihner, Abi Baldwin and Josh Rihner. Not pictured: Jack Klitgaard and Olivia Freund.

Mock Trial Teams Qualify for State

Fri, 03/23/2018 - 11:38am admin
Mock trial is a program designed to introduce students to the legal system through providing a challenging, academic competition. The program offers students an opportunity for personal growth and achievement, emphasizing the importance of research, presentation, and teamwork.

HARLAN – Two Harlan Community High School mock trial teams have qualified for state competition following top honors at the regional event held at Iowa Western Community College in Council Buffs March 7.
    Harlan Community’s Red and Black teams finished first and second at regionals, and have qualified for the State Mock Trial Competition in Des Moines March 26-27.  
    Team Red consists of Ben Rihner, Ellen Keast, Alexis Irlbeck, Lauren Andersen, Jacob Bartley, Irelynn McMurphy, Anna Nelson, Brooke Goshorn, Tim Mumm and Jack Klitgaard.  Team Black members include Abi Baldwin, Hannah Bissen, Elizabeth Devine, Olivia Freund, Abigail Lefeber, Camden Leinen, Josh Rihner, Eden Shaeffer and Taryn Yamada.
    HCHS teams competed against eight others in regional competition this year.  The top three teams qualified for the state competition.
    According to the Iowa Bar Association, mock trial is a program designed to introduce students to the legal system through providing a challenging, academic competition. “The program offers students an opportunity for personal growth and achievement, emphasizing the importance of research, presentation, and teamwork.
 

