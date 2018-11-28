More needy families ready for adoption

REGIONAL – The annual holiday adoption program is in full swing with a number of needy families already being adopted, and more needy families added to the list.

Administration of the adoption program is being handled by West Central Community Action, and the Harlan Newspapers remains actively involved in promoting and publicizing the adoptions.

Applications for families wishing to be adopted will be accepted now until December 7. Children 18 and under, along with elderly ages 65+, who are at or below 175 percent poverty level (or LIHEAP eligible) may apply. The program is especially designed to help families who are facing financial hardships and are unable to afford a Christmas dinner or new toys and warm clothing for their children.

For those donating, they can deliver gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office on the designated drop-off day, Monday, Dec. 17 between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Distribution of gifts to families will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

If these dates don’t work, special arrangements can be made by calling 755-5602.

Each week in the Harlan Newspapers, adoptees are listed by number. Donors will then choose by number which family or individual they wish to adopt.

According to WCCA, donors are asked to choose the number of the family or individual they wish to adopt and then contact West Central as to what the family would like. How much is spent on the individual or family being adopted is left to the discretion of the donor, Matthews said.

Individuals wishing to make cash contributions instead of adopting a family are asked to bring cash or a check to the WCCA Outreach office at 1017 7th Street, Harlan, Ia. 51537. These contributions are pooled together and used for families/individuals and are recorded in the newspaper as anonymous.

The adoption program is encouraging businesses and groups to adopt a family (or multiple families) rather than sponsor a toy drive.

