More needy sign up for holiday adoption

REGIONAL – The annual holiday adoption program is in full swing with a number of needy families already being adopted, and more needy families added to the list.

Administration of the adoption program is being handled by West Central Community Action, and the Harlan Newspapers remains actively involved in promoting and publicizing the adoptions.

In the past, the Adopt-A-Family program has helped to spread holiday cheer to a number of families that might not have much at this time of the year.

Dena Matthews, WCCA Outreach Worker and Family Development Specialist, is helping to administer the program for the Outreach Center this year. She said this program is especially designed to help families who are facing financial hardships and are unable to afford a Christmas dinner or new toys and warm clothing for their children.

Applications for families wishing to be adopted will be accepted now until December 1. Children 18 and under, along with elderly ages 65+, who are at or below 175 percent poverty level (or LIHEAP eligible) may apply. For those donating, they can deliver gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office on the designated drop-off day, Thursday, Dec. 14.

Families will be called when their gifts are ready for pick-up on Friday, Dec. 15 only.

