MS Mock Trial ON TO STATE!

HARLAN -- Two Harlan Community Middle School mock trial teams will compete today-Thursday, Nov. 27-29 at the state mock trial event in Des Moines, following top showings at a regional event held November 7.

The HCMS 8th grade team garnered first place and the seventh grade team took second place.

According to the Iowa Bar Association, mock trial is designed to introduce students to the legal system by providing a challenging, academic competition. The program offers students an opportunity for personal growth and achievement, emphasizing the importance of research, presentation and teamwork.

In addition to teaching students about contemporary public issues and the legal system, the program encourages teachers and students to develop learning partnerships with professionals from the community.

Lawyers from communities throughout Iowa contribute their time as coaches and judges at the tournaments. Judges from Iowa’s District Courts also participate. These linkages between the schools and the legal profession show students that the community is committed to their educational success.

The Harlan Community teams are under the direction of teacher coaches Mary Renkly and Kim Zaccone, attorney coaches Daniel Fischer and Dan Lotenschtein, volunteer Laurel Klitgaard, and many high school student helpers.

