Mulligans ready for the fair

COUNTY -- As fair season approaches, many families are readying to show off their projects at the Shelby County Fair, many of which have required months of hard work and preparation. One family participating in the Shelby County Fair is the Mulligans.

For months Mallory, Mitchell and Meredith Mulligan have been working hard on their projects as well as training their animals for show. Some of Mallory’s projects include a dress she made by hand, a rabbit, cat, pie baking and an educational presentation.

