Mulligans ready for the fair
COUNTY -- As fair season approaches, many families are readying to show off their projects at the Shelby County Fair, many of which have required months of hard work and preparation. One family participating in the Shelby County Fair is the Mulligans.
For months Mallory, Mitchell and Meredith Mulligan have been working hard on their projects as well as training their animals for show. Some of Mallory’s projects include a dress she made by hand, a rabbit, cat, pie baking and an educational presentation.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95