Municipal Band concerts begin; Come join!

HARLAN -- On Thursday, May 31, the Harlan Municipal Band will hold its first practice and performance of the summer.

Every summer, community members and students join together to perform on the Harlan downtown courthouse square and continue a 142 year tradition.

Under the direction of Bill Kearney, the HCHS band director, the concerts will feature a variety of songs that range from upper middle school to high school level.

The practice will be at 5 p.m. in the high school band room and the performance is at 7 p.m. on the square.

