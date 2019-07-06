Municipal band programs on hiatus for 2019 summer
HARLAN – The City of Harlan’s run as having one of the longest-standing traditional municipal bands in Iowa is coming to an end this year.
The city cut funding for the municipal band, opting to put the $1,200 it has allocated in previous years to the band toward other city needs.
Harlan Community High School Band Director and city municipal band director Bill Kearney said he was notified this spring that the funding had been cut. In a letter from the city, Kearney was notified funding wouldn’t happen for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
