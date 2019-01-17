MURALS DISCOVERED DURING RENOVATION

Elk Horn - The Norse Horse Tavern’s building has been under renovation and remodeling for several months. One unique discovery was a pair of murals under wallpaper that Arron Dixon, owner/manager, is guessing is from 1915-1920. Sadly, they don’t know the actual date or artist’s name.

The mural with the castle was posted on their Facebook page and they now know it’s the Kronborg Castle on the northeast corner of Sjælland (north of Copenhagen).

Arron, along with his wife, Jodee, and her parents, Diane and David Thompson, are owners of the establishment located at 4224 Main Street in Elk Horn. The Dixon and Thompson families have painstakingly remodeled the building even using walnut trees from the Dixon farm for the bar top and other finishes in the building.

The Norse Horse Tavern is open Thursday through Monday. (Photos contributed)