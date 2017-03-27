Museum of Danish America recognized
ELK HORN – In a live Facebook video Wednesday, March 15, staff of the Museum of Danish America announced that the organization has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public.
