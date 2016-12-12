Museum honored with major gift for endowment fund

ELK HORN -- Last week, the Museum of Danish America was the grateful recipient of a significant donation of $800,000 to its permanent endowment fund from the Charles and Norma Wilson Foundation of Red Oak.

Museum Executive Director Dr. John Mark Nielsen clarified that, “Gifts to the endowment are important as they ensure the museum’s long-term financial stability. Only the interest, dividends, and earnings from the funds invested in the endowment are available to support programming and operations.”