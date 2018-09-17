Musich house has surprising journey

WESTPHALIA -- Tom Musich’s 127-year-old house had a surprising journey from the hands of his parents to his.

In 1975, Tom Musich’s parents, Lavern and Helen Musich moved off of a farm to 401 Webber after raising 10 kids.

In around 1991, Lavern moved to Elm Crest. After garage sales and an estate auction, his mother moved to the 64 club apartments. Both of his parents died at 93 -- his father in 2005 and his mother in 2015.

When his mother sold the house, it was purchased by a different family but the owner lost the house due to unpaid Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac federal loans. The house sat empty for 2 1/2 years, according to Musich, during which Helen’s garden overgrew the house, the grass took over the sidewalk and the pipes burst