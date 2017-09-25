Muxfeldt elected HCS board president

Muxfeldt has been named president of the HCS Board of Education for the 2017-18 school year.

Board members voted unanimously Monday, Sept. 18 to have Muxfeldt remain as president this year after serving as board president this past year.

Amy Rueschenberg was appointed vice-president, also on unanimous vote.

Muxfeldt, Rueschenberg, Al Hazelton and new board member Jessica Anderson all took the oath of office Monday after being elected to the board in the school election earlier this month.

Anderson replaces Angie Monson, who opted not to seek re-election after four years serving on the board. Monson was honored at Monday’s meeting for her years of service.

