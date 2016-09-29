Muxfeldt named HCS board president
HARLAN – Longtime Harlan Community School Board member Lonnie Muxfeldt was elected unanimously as the next president of the board of education, serving for the 2016-17 school year.
Muxfeldt, who is starting his eighth year on the board, replaces Kathy Mahlberg who has served as board president for the last two years. Muxfeldt took the president’s seat following board approval at Monday’s regular meeting of the board of education.
