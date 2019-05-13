Home / Home

Muxfeldt resigns from school board

Mon, 05/13/2019

    HARLAN – Long-time Harlan Community Schools Board of Education member Lonnie Muxfeldt has resigned from the board.
    Muxfeldt submitted a resignation letter dated Monday, May 6 to Kelli Klaassen secretary of the school board, which read, “Effective upon receipt of this letter, I hereby resign my position of representing District 3 of the Harlan Community School District.”
 

