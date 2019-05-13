Muxfeldt resigns from school board
HARLAN – Long-time Harlan Community Schools Board of Education member Lonnie Muxfeldt has resigned from the board.
Muxfeldt submitted a resignation letter dated Monday, May 6 to Kelli Klaassen secretary of the school board, which read, “Effective upon receipt of this letter, I hereby resign my position of representing District 3 of the Harlan Community School District.”
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95