Home / Home

Myrtue’s impact on local economy tops $29 million

Tue, 07/09/2019 - 1:53pm admin

    HARLAN -- According to the latest economic impact study by the Iowa Hospital Association, Myrtue Medical Center generates 613 jobs that add $29.7 million to Shelby County’s economy.
    A multiplier methodology is used to determine the level of impact, which means that the health sector and employees in the health sector purchase a large amount of goods and services from local businesses, having a multiplying effect in the community.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here