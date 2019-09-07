Myrtue’s impact on local economy tops $29 million
HARLAN -- According to the latest economic impact study by the Iowa Hospital Association, Myrtue Medical Center generates 613 jobs that add $29.7 million to Shelby County’s economy.
A multiplier methodology is used to determine the level of impact, which means that the health sector and employees in the health sector purchase a large amount of goods and services from local businesses, having a multiplying effect in the community.
