Myrtue among top 100 Critical Access hospitals

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center was once again named one of the 100 highest-ranked Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Myrtue is the only Iowa hospital to receive this award eight years in a row.

Regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence, the annual Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals award is based upon the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® from iVantage Health Analytics. Each of the 1,300 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States were considered for the rankings, released earlier this week. Myrtue is part of an elite group of only four Critical Access Hospitals nationwide who have received this award for at least eight years in a row.

“Being recognized as one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals eight years in a row shows our dedication to quality care and patient satisfaction,” said Barry Jacobsen, CEO of Myrtue Medical Center.

